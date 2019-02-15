Chinsali Boy Dies after Being Hit by Speeding Council Vehicle

A 12-year-old boy of Masandiko Village in Chinsali has died after being hit by an overspending motor vehicle belonging to the Chinsali Municipal Council.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said in an interview that the deceased sustained deep cuts in the head and died on the spot.

He explained that the motor vehicle involved was a Toyota Hilux registration number ALT 9573 driven by Richard Malubeya.

“…the accident happened when the vehicle, which was over speeding, hit the said boy whilst he was in front cycling along the road heading the same direction,” Njase stated and identified the victim as Julius Mbulo, who sustained cuts on the head and fractured arms.

Mbulo’s body is in the Chinsali General Hospital mortuary.