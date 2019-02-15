Immigration Arrests Zambian Businessman for Illegal Consultancy

The Immigration Department has arrested a Zambian businessman for illegally conducting immigration consultancy.

Edgar Ngoma, 48 of Kabangwe in Lusaka was arrested on Tuesday on allegations that on dates unknown but between January 1 and February 11, 2019, he conducted illegal consultancy when he lodged an application for change of employer for an Employment Permit belonging to a Pakistani when he is not a registered immigration consultant.

He has been charged with the offence of engaging in illegal consultancy, contrary to section 47 as read with section 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010 and will appear in court soon.

“The Department of Immigration remains alert to arrest and prosecute those who think they can get away with illegal consultancy. Only registered immigration consultants and practicing lawyers can legally represent a third party on an immigration matter. Human Resource practitioners employed in organizations are also legally permitted to submit applications for immigration services, exclusively for and on behalf of their organizations,” Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka stated yesterday.

“I wish to advise anyone seeking any immigration service in Zambia to contact the Department of Immigration through the various platforms or engage a registered immigration consultant, to ensure that they are not taken advantage of.”

The Department further stated that it had, between February 8 and 12, apprehended over 90 foreigners people for various offences countrywide.

“Of those apprehended, fifty-three (53) were for the offence of unlawful stay, twenty-seven (27) for unlawful entry, and fifteen (15) for unlawful entry and stay. Lastly, two (02) Zambians were arrested for aiding illegal immigrants and one (01) other person for being outside a refugee camp and another for working without an immigration permit,” Nshinka stated. “…the Department also secured (14) fourteen convictions, with the convicts receiving fines ranging from K 500 to K 6,000 or in default 3 months to 12 months simple imprisonment. These were four (04) Congolese, two (02) Tanzanians and one (01) Burundian, convicted for unlawful stay. Those convicted for unlawful entry were one (01) Motswana and one (01) Congolese. Others were three (03) Zimbabweans and one (01) Tanzanian convicted for doing business without permits and one (01) Filipino for engaging in employment without varying his Employment Permit.

During this same period, the Department removed thirty-three (33) illegal immigrants from Zambia and refused entry to four (04) foreign nationals who failed to meet entry requirements for Zambia.”