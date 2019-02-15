Opposition MPs Walk Out of Parliament in Protest of Chitotela Stay

Opposition Members of Parliament this morning walked out of parliament when Housing and Infrastructure Minister stood to respond to a question for oral answer from Shang’ombo Mubika Mubika.
Mubika wanted to know when government intends to construct communication towers and how many are expected, including which areas stand to benefit from the project.
The opposition lawmakers walked out as Chitotela was about to respond to the question.
According to the lawmakers Chitotela should step aside until his court case where he is charged with concealing properties believed to be proceeds of crime.
The MPs walked out and convened outside to plot the next move.
A combined team of Drug Enforcement, Office of the President, Anti-Corruption Commission and Zambia police officers questioned Chitotela after having searched his house.
He was arrested and later released on police bond.
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called for his resignation until the case is disposed of.
President Edgar Lungu says he will not fire Chitotela but allow the law enforcement agencies deal with the matter.
6 Comments
Kapita k
Some one tend to put law in his hands time will come.
Christo
Get rid of him and seize and all his properties
Fact
A member of the Slovenian parliament has stepped down after stealing a sandwich from a shop in Ljubljana where he says he was ignored by staff. Source BBC news.
Just look at that but here in Zambia even if someone was to steal something as big as the moon they would still denie and hold on to power. Problem these people feel these positions are a birth right,crazy.
obrey madubansi
tuli antoomwe cisi comwe musyobo omwe atweelane kuzyicitwa nkaambo tuli bantu bomwe
Truestory
Mwachita fye bwino, until that idiot steps down or fired.
Truestory
Ba Chitotela insoni e buntu, just step down chapwa.