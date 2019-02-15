Opposition MPs Walk Out of Parliament in Protest of Chitotela Stay

Opposition Members of Parliament this morning walked out of parliament when Housing and Infrastructure Minister stood to respond to a question for oral answer from Shang’ombo Mubika Mubika.

Mubika wanted to know when government intends to construct communication towers and how many are expected, including which areas stand to benefit from the project.

The opposition lawmakers walked out as Chitotela was about to respond to the question.

According to the lawmakers Chitotela should step aside until his court case where he is charged with concealing properties believed to be proceeds of crime.

The MPs walked out and convened outside to plot the next move.

A combined team of Drug Enforcement, Office of the President, Anti-Corruption Commission and Zambia police officers questioned Chitotela after having searched his house.

He was arrested and later released on police bond.

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called for his resignation until the case is disposed of.

President Edgar Lungu says he will not fire Chitotela but allow the law enforcement agencies deal with the matter.