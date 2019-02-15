Tayali Survives Bench Warrant

Equity for Economic Progress (EEP) Party leader Chilufya Tayali has survived a bench warrant for absconding Court proceedings after Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya gave him a benefit of doubt.

This is in the case in which Tayali is facing seven counts of contempt of court against a Lusaka citizen, Edward Sichali, whom he allegedly accused of having been sponsored by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to hold a protest at the University of Zambia which led to the death of a fourth year Education student Verspers Shimuzhila.

But when the matter came up, Tayali and his lawyers from Makebi Zulu were not before court without any reasonable cause.

This prompted Sichali, through his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, to apply for a bench warrant against the accused.

But Magistrate Munyinya has given a benefit of doubt to Tayali on grounds that he is always consistent with the court proceedings.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 4 for commencement of trial.