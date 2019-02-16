PF Reports Prime TV to IBA

The Patriotic Front has filed a complaint with the Independent Broadcasting Authority against privately owned Prime Television for alleged biased overage.
Patriotic Front General Secretary Davies Mwila has also reported Prime TV to MISA Zambia for having defied ethical codes in their reportage of the Sesheke by-election.
Mwila said that Prime TV had reported that Patriotic Front cadres in collusion with the police had attempted to assassinate UPND president Hakainde Hichilema which was not true.
“In accordance with The IBA Act (2002), Part V, Section 33, we wish to register our grievance and displeasure with Prime TV partisan reporting as illustrated in your biased coverage and unethical reporting of anti-Patriotic Front (PF) political opinions and beliefs as well as your pro-United Party for National Development (UPND) propaganda, disguised as news,” said Mwila.
He accused Prime TV of manipulating Computer Generated Graphics to promote the opposition UPND agenda.
“As highlighted in the foregoing paragraphs, the CGG was just as misleading and mischievously contrived as the headline and the story,” he said.
“While footage of the story showed Mr Hichilema walking with a group of people in the bush at a leisurely pace in a bush area, there was no visual evidence of any Patriotic Front Cadres firing live ammunition or even chasing Mr Hichilema. The news report smacked of questionable reporting as there was no congruence between the news script alleging PF Cadres firing live ammunition or any “gang” chasing Mr Hichilema.”
Mwila added: “The story was therefore highly inaccurate, and irresponsible as its emotive and inflammatory nature had the potential to perpetuate political hostilities and ignite civil strife.”
He said that Prime TV news blacked out the Patriotic Front during the Sesheke by-election except where they wanted to paint them black.
“We note that your television station dedicated close to 25 minutes of the news bulletin to giving prominence to UPND. This is In conflict with section 5.2.5 of the IBA Standard Operating Procedure,” he said.
“Prime TV in dealing with matters of major political controversy is expected to include significant views of other significant sources related to a story such as the one alleging that we were after Mr Hichilema’s life. Regretfully, your Television Station has as usual, not given due weight to balance the story by seeking a reaction from the Patriotic Front. Consequently subjective views influenced by UPND and its agenda have sensationally been misrepresented as facts on your Television Channel.”
Mwila said, “Regretfully, the said Prime TV News Bulletin gave undue prominence to the views and opinions of the United Party for National development to the exclusion of all others including the other political parties involved in the Sesheke Parliamentary By-Election.”
The PF strongman said that Prime TV risked steeping into the irresponsible journalism that plunged Rwanda into the 1994 genocide.
“As evidenced in different parts of the globe and the African Continent, the consequences of unsubstantiated provocative and incendiary reporting and partisan journalism can set an entire nation ablaze,” he said.
“Perhaps we need to remind you of names such as Georges Henri Yvon Joseph Ruggiu a presenter on the Rwandan radio station Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines, which played a significant role in promoting the Rwandan Genocide; or the role of another media house – RTLM Radio Station which also fanned the flames and escalated the Rwandan genocide uprising?”
Mwila has been at cross-roads with Prime Television and recently flushed them out of a news briefing he was addressing.
6 Comments
One zed manex
They want bloodshed like in Rwanda but us zambians we can’t dance to the we can’t dance to there tune,so no civil strife
Sesheke
Mwila is a liar the report he has given is completely falsehood,i am Sesheke resident,the report of prime TV is true we ran in the bush with Mr hakainde hichilema in the bush called ‘sichinga’ because the kamfisa’police’ were beating up and teargassing the compound known us mclope chasing the people,some people died cos of suffocation because of teargas
mulakwe
another lie sesheke if you don’t care of th little you have God is taking it away.Don’t give falls testimony God will punish you.apologize and repent before it’s too late.
GMZ
U Also Take Pride In Misleading The Nation Like Prime Tv..Wat A Shame!
mulakwe
Prime TV is too political
that’s why i don’t watch the news on prime TV .Prime TV presenters learn to appreciate the work of your friend.Every time is HH this PF that.can’t you see good things in other people sure? if you don’t appreciate your friend,who do you think is going to appreciate you.learn to respect others,don’t put politics ahead of you .
Herv Rena
Only 2021 will tell,personally i can t vote for these two parties.A savia is on th way KALABA!