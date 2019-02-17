3 Die, 5 Injured in Chingola Road Accident

Three people have died while five others have sustained serious injuries in a road accident that happened along the Chingola-Chililabombwe road.

The three, who were all on a Toyota Spacio, died after the motor vehicle they were in was hit by an oncoming truck.

The driver of the Toyota Spacio Registration Number BBC 2795 identified as Evans Mwenya, 29, died on the spot while two others died upon reaching Nchanga North Hospital.

The accident happened when a truck, Registration Number BCB 4690, hit into the Toyota Spacio after improperly trying to overtake another motor vehicle, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has said.

She said driver of the truck, who has been identified as Brighton Mambwe, 31, fled the accident scene but was apprehended and has since been charged and detained for causing death by dangerous driving.

“…One unknown woman aged between 35 and 40 years and four unidentified male persons aged between 25 and 35 of unknown addresses sustained various injuries and were at the time rushed to Nchanga North Hospital,” she stated.