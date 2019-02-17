Kasama Cops Turn Down K5, 000 Bribe, Have Man Nabbed

A 36-year-old man of Ndola has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe police officers with a K 5,000

Albert Nkonde had his vehicles impounded for traffic related offences, but allegedly offered K 5,000 to police officers to have them released.

The three motor vehicles, Toyota Sprinters registration numbers AIC 145, AIB 5309 and AOB 1137, were all impounded by police in Kasama.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the officers, in collaboration with Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), arrested Nkonde.

“The motor vehicles were impounded by traffic Police officers on 2nd February, 2019 at 08:00 hours in Kasama for the offence of Affixing false Tokens (discs) contrary to the Road Traffic Act no. 11 of 2002 and the drivers ran away abandoning the motor vehicles,” Katongo said.

She stated that Nkonde is currently in police custody and will appear in Court soon.