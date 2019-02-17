Zambia Police Fires Sesheke Top Command in By-Election Hangover

The Zambia Police has retired Sesheke Police Officer Commanding Shapa Wakung’uma and three others in the aftermath of a violently fought for by-election.
According to a memo sent to the command in Western Province, Wakung’uma has been retired in national interest alongside his deputy Fleming Chilongo and Sesheke Police assistant officer in charge Boniface Lengwe.
The command has also retired Frederic Mukela who is a constable.
“Be informed that the Police Service Commission acting in the name of and on behalf of his excellency the President has with immediate effect directed that the following officers be retired in national interest: Shapa Wakung’uma S/SUPT officer commanding Sesheke District, Fleming Chilongo deputy officer commanding, Boniface Lengwe assistant officer in charge and constable Frederic Mukela officer Sesheke police,” reads the memo.
The officers allegedly spearheaded the beating of ruling Patriotic Front cadres during the just ended Sesheke by-election that was won by the opposition UPND.
Wakung’uma is former Zambia Police Director of Sports.
5 Comments
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Sad development.
Mazuba Isaacs halukuba hamumba
Chilanga was a blood shed….upnd where all beaten by police but no one was fired because of beating pipo…..who is still doubting the lungu is a dictator ?????
Shimwana
This is so wrong for so many reasons,PF will regret punishing people for political expedience.So the message being sent is that their cadres are untouchable?The cadres should have been arrested and not merely beaten…
ambassadors of peace
A very bad precedence where pf cadres are officially immuned by the law and are not touchable by the police. the thuggish behaviour of the pf cadres has been officially proven by pf gvt
the eagle
in the interest of pf not nation what nation because there was never a comission of inquirly this is total ditatorship