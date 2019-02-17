Zambia Police Fires Sesheke Top Command in By-Election Hangover

The Zambia Police has retired Sesheke Police Officer Commanding Shapa Wakung’uma and three others in the aftermath of a violently fought for by-election.

According to a memo sent to the command in Western Province, Wakung’uma has been retired in national interest alongside his deputy Fleming Chilongo and Sesheke Police assistant officer in charge Boniface Lengwe.

The command has also retired Frederic Mukela who is a constable.

“Be informed that the Police Service Commission acting in the name of and on behalf of his excellency the President has with immediate effect directed that the following officers be retired in national interest: Shapa Wakung’uma S/SUPT officer commanding Sesheke District, Fleming Chilongo deputy officer commanding, Boniface Lengwe assistant officer in charge and constable Frederic Mukela officer Sesheke police,” reads the memo.

The officers allegedly spearheaded the beating of ruling Patriotic Front cadres during the just ended Sesheke by-election that was won by the opposition UPND.

Wakung’uma is former Zambia Police Director of Sports.