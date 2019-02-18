2 Kalulushi Council Workers Deny Stealing Compactor

Two Kalulushi Council workers facing theft charges in the magistrate’s court have denied stealing the local authority’s compactor.

The duo pleaded not guilty in the Kalulushi Magistrate’s Court when they appeared for the subject offence.

This is in a matter where Royd Chipalambwe, 36, and Godfrey Chibesa, 30, both of Kalulushi and employees of Municipal Council are charged with a count of theft by servant.

Particulars are that the duo, on dates unknown but between April 1 and June 5, 2018, whilst acting together with other persons unknown in Kalulushi District, stole a road compactor valued at K10, 000, the property of Kalulushi Municipal Council.

When the matter came up for plea before Kalulushi resident magistrate Chrisantos Chandi, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

Magistrate Chandi adjourned the matter to February 25, 2019 for commencement of trial.