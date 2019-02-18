Air Botswana Announces Resumption of Lusaka Flights

Air Botswana is set to resume flights into Zambia after a two-year hiatus.

The airline said in a communique sent to the Zambian Mission in Gaborone that it is set to hit the Zambian skies with a maiden flight scheduled for March 31, 2019.

Air Botswana has noted increased commercial activities and movements of people between the two countries have resulted in the airline resuming its flights into Zambia, according to a statement issued by first secretary Press and Administration at the Zambian Mission in Gaborone, Kasabo Kalusa.

And Zambia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Botswana Goodwell Lungu has said the resumption of flights into Lusaka by Air Botswana demonstrates the increased economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said Botswana is a key partner in economic, trade and investment “as highlighted with a number of other developments such as the ongoing construction of the mega Kazungula Bridge Project between the two SADC countries”.

Air Botswana has said it will operate a jet service with a 70 seater capacity, with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.