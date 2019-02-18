Malawi Under23 Camp in Belgium Ahead Of Zambia Clash

Zambia’s opponents in the Egypt 2019 Under-23 AFCON, Malawi have set up base in Belgium ahead of their encounter with the junior Chipolopolo on March 20 away in Malawi.

The Malawian Under-23 National team arrived in Belgium on Saturday afternoon for a two week training camp that will see them play a series of friendly matches in that country.

Malawi will play seven training matches with top Belgian teams before flying out to Egypt on 3rd March for another friendly match against Egypt U 23 on 8th March.

The team will return home on 9th March ahead of Zambia matches on 20th March at home and 24th away in Lusaka.

Head coach Meke Mwase said the trip will give him a good platform to prepare his team against an experienced Zambian team.

“Firstly let me thank National coach RVG for facilitating the trip and FAM for supporting the idea that we play friendly matches before facing Zambia.

“The Europe camp will expose and motivate the players but above that will help us to improve technically by playing against high level players,” said Mwase.

The Zambian team is currently having weekly local camps overseen by assistant coach Bilton Musonda.

The following are the lined up matches in Belgium

19.02.2019 at 2.30pm

STVV vs. MALAWI

20.02.2019 at 3.00pm

PSV vs. MALAWI

25.02.2019 at 3.00pm

OHL vs. MALAWI

26.02.2019 (Time not confirmed)

GENK vs. MALAWI

27.02.2019 at 2.30pm

RODA JC vs. MALAWI

1.03.2019 at 7.00pm

PATRO MM vs. MALAWI

2.03.2019 at 3.00pm

SP HASSELT vs. MALAWI

The team has also been invited to watch the following matches

21.02.2019 at 9.00pm

Europa League: KRC GENK vs. SLAVIA PRAAG

24.02.2019 at 6.00pm

Top-game Belgium League: KRC GENK vs. R ANTWERP FC