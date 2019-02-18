PARAMOUNT GROUP INTRODUCES MBOMBE 4 ….A Combat Vehicle To Match Modern Day Terrain

A global defence and aerospace firm, Paramount Group, has unveiled the next generation armoured personnel carrier named Mbombe 4 to boost capabilities, economic diversification and sustainable growth in customer countries.

This is but the latest innovation from a company recognized for its embrace of Fourth Industrial Revolution-inspired technologies, such as the Advanced High-Performance Reconnaissance Light Aircraft (or ‘AHRLAC’), with the Mbombe 4 in particular, the latest addition to the Mbombe ‘Family’, drawing on the heels of the Mbombe 8×8 and the Mbombe 6×6.

With the arrival of the Mbombe 4×4, Paramount Group completes the advanced fleet of combat vehicles designed to meet the increasing demands for outstanding protection.

“The Mbombe family enables Paramount Group to provide customers with a comprehensive family of 4 x 4, 6 x 6 and 8 x 8 IFVs, which share over 70% of common components to reduce through life costs and ensures efficient training and logistics. This also presents a unique opportunity for the global market, affording a prospective end-user of all three vehicles significant savings in the areas of maintenance and logistical support,” a statement issued at the IDEX Defence expo in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on February 17, announced.

The vehicle is being fully industrialised to meet the expectations of customer countries using Paramount’s proven portable manufacturing model.

Paramount Group Executive Leadership is confident Mbombe 4 will prove as an exceptional addition to the armory fleet.

“Mbombe 4 was designed and developed specifically for local manufacturing in customer countries in response to specific market requirements.

“Paramount specializes in the creation of portable manufacturing facilities through technology and skills transfer, resulting in new local capabilities and sustainable jobs, proven to not only benefit local defence industrial capabilities but economic diversification and growth.

“Importantly, this model allows for common supply chains and ensures the security of supply,” states Paramount Group.

Mbombe 4 has been designed with an additional package of latest technologies and capabilities required for the modern battlefield and ever-evolving threats.

Forming a part of the unique characteristics of the new Mbombe 4 is the design of its rear-door ramp offering ease of access to ensure the rapid deployment of crew while the vehicle is static or on the move.

This platform offers a high level of ballistic and mine protections, with applique armour packages providing higher levels of ballistic (up to level 4) and mine protection, as required by the customer.

Other key features of the Mbombe 4 include a burst speed of 140km/hr, ensuring exceptional levels of mobility, alongside the capability of the vehicle to efficiently operate in winter conditions of -20 Celsius to desert conditions of +55 Celsius.

The 16 tonnes Mbombe 4 provides a payload of nearly three tonnes, encapsulating weapon systems, ammunition, crew and supplies.

Paramount Group further explains: “There are very few constants to the nature of the asymmetrical warfare that many of our customers across the globe are experiencing.

As a result, Paramount is constantly innovating, not only to enhance, but to pioneer the most up-to-date defence technologies in the world.

Clearly, the manufacturing of vehicles such as the Mbombe 4 has allowed Paramount Group to develop defense technologies with partners around the world; from Kazakhstan and the dynamic growth of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) to their partnership with Singapore’s ST Engineering and the launch of the Belrex family of vehicles, based on the Marauder, a platform that is also being exhibited at IDEX.

Paramount Group is confident the solutions that Mbombe 4 will add for its clients in customer countries around the world will be unmatched.

“The new Mbombe 4 is designed for ‘Portable Production’ and highlights our commitment to supporting our customers in developing domestic defence industrial capabilities.

Adding, “this product also demonstrates our quest for continuous innovation and pushing the boundaries of vehicle design, crew protection, and interoperability.

“We are very excited by the Mbombe range of products and firmly believe that there is nothing in the world right now that can compete.”