Rock Fall Kills 2 Illegal Miners

A rock fall at Konkola’s Nchanga Open Pit Mine has killed two illegal miners who were at the time conducting illegal activities.

The deceased have been identified as Boniface Mwewa, 34, of house number 33 Bangweulu, Chiwempala and Moses Mwenya, 21, both of Chingola District.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga said the accident happened around 01:00hrs today.

Katanga said the illegal miners sustained multiple injuries and were certified dead upon arrival at Nchanga Mine Hospital.

“Both victims sustained internal injuries and were later retrieved by their colleagues and were taken to Nchanga North Hospital where they were both certified dead,” said Katanga.

The bodies of the deceased are in Nchanga North Hospital Mortuary.