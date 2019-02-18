Truck Kills Cyclist in Chililabombwe

A 57-year-old cyclist of Chililabombwe has died after being hit by a truck near Konkola Police check point along the Chingola-Chililabombwe Road.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the death of Frank Mambwe of house Number P2/83, Mine area of Chililabombwe, who was hit by Peter Zulu of Lusaka’s John Laing.

The deceased sustained multiple injuries and died upon reaching Kakoso Hospital.

“Involved was a Volvo truck registration number ADA 4024, ABK 4025T, ABK 4026Twhich was being driven Peter Zulu, 43, of house number C17/108, John Laing Township in Lusaka who escaped unhurt,” said Katanga who added that the driver has been detained and will be charged accordingly.