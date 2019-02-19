Over 500 CBU Students Stranded After Being Left Out of Bursaries

More than 500 Copperbelt University students have been left stranded after management asked them to leave the institution since they are not on scholarship.

The students, who had been promised to be placed on scholarship after appealing their omission on the first list, have, however, vowed not to vacate the hostels.

The students have accused Director of Higher Education Loans Board Irene Chirwa of having betrayed them when she advised that they appeal their omission from the scholarship list.

“We had approached madam Irene Chirwa and she assured that we will be admitted to scholarships, but surprisingly we have been told to vacate the hostels. This is very unfair because all along, we had hopes of being given scholarships, so how do they admit someone with 6 points but from a well to do family while me who has eight points but vulnerable is left out? So what criteria do they use?” asked an angry student.

“If you look around here, most of us vulnerable students have travelled [long distances] because we were promised we would get scholarships so where do they expect us to go to? This is very unfair; we ask President Edgar Lungu to come to our aid.”