6 Nabbed Over Killing of Police Officer’s Wife, Robbery

Police have arrested six people alleged to have robbed a police officer before killing his wife in Lusaka’s Makeni Villa last month.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the arrest in a statement today.

“Refer to a report of aggravated Robbery and Murder which occurred on

10th January, 2019 involving Sgt Simwamba of Protective Unit in which his wife was murdered by criminals. Police in Lusaka arrested six suspects identified as Kebby Jere aged 34, Evans Mwaba alias Shilozi aged 38, Clement Sinkamba alias Yeelo aged 28, Isa Mtonga Zulu aged 27, Mathews Malisawa aged 23 and Elijah Phiri aged 25 in connection with the murder of Joy Mpandu Simwamba, the wife of a Protective unit Police Officer who also sustained injuries after they were attacked at their Lusaka’s Makeni Villa Home on 10th January, 2019 at about 02:00 hours by criminals armed with iron bars,”

Katongo stated.

She stated that police recovered from various places a blanket, two cell phones, a bicycle, a school bag, a mattress and other items, the property of the Sgt Simwamba.

Katongo stated that police also recovered a jacket and three Police combat uniforms from a pit latrine where they were dumped.

“The suspects have been charged with Aggravated Robbery contrary to section 294 and Murder contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. They are detained in Police Custody and will appear in court soon,” Katongo stated.