DEC Arrests 4 Farmers for Cultivating Cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Commission in North-Western Province has arrested two small-scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of cannabis weighing over 700 kilograms, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

“Daniel Mwemba, 51, a small-scale farmer of Shafulundu area in Solwezi has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing 295 kilograms in the first count while in the second count, he has been jointly charged with David Lewila, 47, of the same abode for unlawful cultivation of cannabis weighing 408 kilograms concealed in maize and potato fields respectively,” stated Drug Enforcement Commission public relations officer Kamufisa Manchisi.

Also arrested in North Western Province is Christopher Mwewa, 45, a small-scale farmer of Kolala Village, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 115 kilogrammes intercropped with maize.

In Luapula Province, the DEC has arrested Bupe Ngandwe, 42, a small-scale farmer of Paison Village for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 410 kilogrammes.

All the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon, according to Manchisi.