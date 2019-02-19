EAZ, COMESA Confer

The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) was hosted by the Common Market for East and Souther Afrioca where they conferred on various economic and political issues.

Below is a statement from EAZ after the meeting:

The Economics Association of Zambia was privileged to be hosted by the Secretary General of COMESA Ms. Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe at the COMESA Headquarters in Lusaka today. Ms Kapwepwe’s team included Assistant Secretary General (programs) Amb. Dr Kipyego Cheluget, Assistant Secretary General (Admin and Finance) Dr Dev Hartman, Senior Private Sector Development Officer Mr Innocent Paradzayi Makwiramiti among others.

EAZ was represented by its President Dr Lubinda Haabazoka, Deputy National Secretary Ms. Rita Mkandawire, Board Member Mr Lubinda Sinyani and Executive Director Ms. Mirriam Nachilima. The meeting was held ahead of the National Economic Summit to be held in Livingstone from 25-26 July 2019. The summit will be graced by the Republican President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu. COMESA is the largest economic block in Africa.