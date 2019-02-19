Solwezi Man Testifies in Vandalism Case

A resident of Solwezi has testified before the High Court in a matter two people are charged with vandalism.

This is in a case where Gracious Mpande and Kelvin Njamba are jointly charged on one count of vandalism and theft of five batteries worth K9, 000.

Particulars of the offence are that on 19th September, 2018, the two broke into Solwezi College of Education installation area where they willfully and maliciously vandalized telecommunications installations belonging to MTN Zambia contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial, David Kayombo, a shop owner, narrated before Kitwe High Court judge Isaac Kamwendo, who is sitting in Solwezi, how he was approached by the two suspects who told him that they were selling batteries.

Kayombo told the Court that since he was in need of batteries, he bought two and a down payment of K350 was made of the initial K500 price.

He narrated that following his failure to connect the two batteries, he decided to call back the two suspects to help him with installations.

Kayombo said he was surprised to see the suspects showing up with police who told him that the batteries he bought were stolen items.

He said he was then arrested alongside the two suspects.

Trial continues in the matter.