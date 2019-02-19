Stay Off Streets: Police Warn Students Against Meal Allowance Protest

Police say they will not spare students who are planning a protest against the government’s decision to scrap meal allowances.

The Ministry of Higher Education has scrapped meal allowances for students on bursary and only retained project and book allowances.

This decision has been opposed by the students’ bodies and stakeholders who feel the Minister did not follow the laid down procedure in changing what is provided for in the higher education Act.

The students have since planned to march to parliament to protest the decision, but police have warned that they will dealt with ruthlessly.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, in a statement, has advised the students not to take their grievances to the streets.

“We have information that students from learning institutions are planning to march to Parliament over issues of meal allowances. Our advice to the students is that they should follow the laid down procedures in airing their grievances as opposed to taking to the streets. As Police, we will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness and we do not want to have any unnecessary confrontation with anyone,” Katongo stated. “We already have details of those orchestrating the protest. We therefore warn those involved that should the planned activity materialize, we are not going to spare them.”