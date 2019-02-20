2 Murdered Over Suspected Poisoning of Friend

Two people have been brutally murdered in Mpika for suspected poisoning of one of their friends after a drinking spree last weekend.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase disclosed in an interview that an angry mob descended on the duo after word went round that they had poisoned one of their friends identified as Francis Chiluba, 45, who died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Njase has identified the victims as Henry Bwalya, 70, and Frank Kasolo, 80, both of Mpepo Village in Kanchibiya.

He said the mob used stones and other objects to beat the elderly duo to death.

Their bodies are in Mpika District Hospital Mortuary.

Njase further disclosed that the community had also suspected that the two were practicing witchcraft.

He warned residents against taking the law into their own hands, saying stiffer punishment will be meted on them.

Njase said an inquiry has been opened into the matter and that anyone found wanting after the investigations would be dealt with in accordance with the law.