Alternative Route Completed for Kitwe’s Kapompi Area

A by-pass access road for residents of Kapompi Area in Nkana East and Chipata Compound through the Copperbelt University (CBU) has been completed to service the residents following the collapse of the recently rehabilitated Kapompi Bridge.

In a joint statement by Kitwe City Mayor engineer Christopher Kangombe and Kitwe District commissioner Binwell Mpundu, the temporary road can now be used by motorists as the construction of a permanent bridge and new road are scheduled to take place after the rainy season.

AVIC International has been contracted by RDA on behalf of government to build a new bridge and tar the 3.5 kilometre road from central street extension under the ZTRP 300 project, connecting Chipata compound and Jambo Drive in Riverside.

In the meantime, the duo said technocrats are planning for a narrow foot bridge to be mounted to enable easy crossing by school going children from Kapompi to Nkana East.