CAF Re-Instates Bwalya to Executive Committee after FIFA Reduced his Ban

The Confederation of African Football has re-instated former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya to its executive committee.

Bwalya whose two-year ban from all football activities by FIFA was reduced recently has been listed on the CAF website as one of the Executive Committee members.

In August last 2018, Bwalya was handed a two-year ban from football by FIFA for allegedly receiving illegal cash gifts from ex-Qatari football administrator Mohammed Bin Hammam.

But after appeal, the world football governing body cut Bwalya’s ban to the time he had already served and had the fine imposed him reduced from 100, 000 Swiss francs to 10, 000.

“The Fifa Appeal Committee has partially upheld the appeal lodged by Mr Kalusha Bwalya, the former President of the Football Association of Zambia and member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football, and reduced the sanction previously imposed by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its decision dated 12 April 2018,” said Fifa in a statement.

Kalusha has since received a letter from CAF confirming this development