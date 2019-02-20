Holy Trinity Parish Shut after Parishioners Protest Transfer of Priest

The Catholic Diocese of Ndola has closed down Holy Trinity Trinity, Mulenga Parish of Kamfinsa with immediate effect following protests by parishioners on Sunday.

According to a circular to the Diocesan Management, the parish will remain closed indefinitely.

“This serves to inform you that the Diocesan Senior Management through the Apostolic Administrator has with immediate effect closed Holy Trinity, Mulenga Parish of Kamfinsa Deanery in Kitwe indefinitely,” read the circular signed by Father Mathews Mumba.

During the closure, no activities will take place including celebrating mass.

The congregants were protesting the transfer of Father Anthony Agbovi to another parish after having served for eight months.

“The closure implies that the Blessed Sacrament (Eucharist) be withdrawn from the Church building together with parish records immediately,” stated Fr Mumba.