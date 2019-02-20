HPCZ Threatens Closure of Mbereshi Hospital for Poor Service

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) is back in the news with closure notices, a move that could have led to the removal of Dr Aaron Mujajati who has since been redeployed to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

HPCZ acting registrar and chief executive officer Boniface Bwalya has given a two-week closure notice to Mbereshi Mission Hospital in Mwansabombwe, Luapula Province, for alleged poor health service delivery.

Bwalya, who visited the health facility, has indicated that while the Council appreciates challenges facing Mbereshi Mission Hospital, there was “always room for improvement”.

He stated that the Council decided to give the health institution a grace period in which to resolve the inefficiencies pointed out instead of effecting closure.

Hospital Medical Officer in charge Jack Sangasile said management had taken note of the notice and will work to correct the situation in line with the Health Profession Act of 2009.

Dr Sangasile, however, said running health facilities came with serious financial challenges but efforts are still being made to improve conditions.