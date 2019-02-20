Slow Economic Growth Keeps BoZ Policy Rate at 9.57%

The slow growth in the economy has forced the Bank of Zambia to maintain the policy rate at 9.57 per cent.

The move, according Bank of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya, is meant to support financial sector stability and economic growth.

He said during a media briefing in Lusaka today, that the central bank hopes the decision will support sustainable macro-economic stability “and achieve higher economic growth, further prompt effective implementation of fiscal adjustment measures taken by the Central government”.