Speaker Okays UPND Motion against Violence

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has given a go ahead to the motion by the opposition UPND Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa against political violence.

The motion will be debated on February 27 as a private member’s motion.

“I wish to inform you that the Hon Mr Speaker has approved the motion for debate on Wednesday, 27th February, 2019,” reads a letter from the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Political violence largely pitting the ruling Patriotic Front and UPND has been a highly topical issue with the recent Sesheke by-election bringing the matter to the fore.

The motion dubbed “Curb Electoral Violence” urges the Government to take practical measures to curb electoral violence.