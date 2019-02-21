120 Cops Deployed for Nc’wala

The Zambia Police Service has deployed 120 police officers at Laweni in Mtenguleni to maintain law and order during the Nc’wala traditional ceremony of the Ngonis this Saturday.
Eastern Province Police commissioner Luckson Sakala said 120 police officers will be on the ground until Sunday.
He further said several traffic police officers have already been deployed in Mtenguleni to ensure that all roads in the area are safeguarded.
Sakala has advised road users, especially motorists, to observe traffic rules and avoid drinking beer while driving.
Activities for the Nc’wala start this afternoon when Paramount Chief Mpezeni will move from Ephendukeni palace in Feni to Laweni in Mtenguleni, while the climax of the ceremony is Saturday.
4 Comments
kabilo wa mfumu
They will be arresting those men who expose their nakedness and those topless women. The Mpezeni has ordered.
changala
The chief must rescind his descision otherwise this will be the most boring ncwala ever. What is ncwala without breasts????
Zalimba
Never change the vintage ways of these people, it will be a fake ceremony’s
shanoh
Nice move by government keep it up