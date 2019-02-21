120 Cops Deployed for Nc’wala

The Zambia Police Service has deployed 120 police officers at Laweni in Mtenguleni to maintain law and order during the Nc’wala traditional ceremony of the Ngonis this Saturday.

Eastern Province Police commissioner Luckson Sakala said 120 police officers will be on the ground until Sunday.

He further said several traffic police officers have already been deployed in Mtenguleni to ensure that all roads in the area are safeguarded.

Sakala has advised road users, especially motorists, to observe traffic rules and avoid drinking beer while driving.

Activities for the Nc’wala start this afternoon when Paramount Chief Mpezeni will move from Ephendukeni palace in Feni to Laweni in Mtenguleni, while the climax of the ceremony is Saturday.