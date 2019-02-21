2 Kitwe Youths Jailed 5 years for Theft

The Kitwe Magistrate’s Court has sentenced two youths to five years imprisonment with hard labour for separate cases of theft.

In the first case, 22-year-old Moses Musonda of Kitwe was sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

This is in a matter Musonda is jointly charged with two others, Peter Phiri, 24, and Jimmy Mwansa.

When the matter came up for plea, Musonda pleaded guilty to the charge while his co-accused pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that the trio, on January 14, 2019, broke into Youssuf Cisse’s shop and stole five containers and four bottles of cooking oil, 18 packets of washing powder and 22 tins of shoe polish.

Other goods stolen from the shop include 40 packets of milk, assorted soft drinks, 10 bottles of Vaseline, two cell phones, one flash disc and K 192 cash all together valued at K 9,258.

Musonda and his co-accused were arrested by police after they were found selling the stolen items to unsuspecting citizens.

Upon his own admission of guilty, Senior Resident magistrate Owen Chibalo convicted Musonda accordingly.

In mitigation, Musonda pleaded for leniency stating that he was first offender.

Magisrate Chibalo, however, sentenced the accused to five years imprisonment with hard labour while the other accused persons will continue to appear Court for trial.

In the same court, magistrate Chibalo jailed for five years with hard labour a 20-year-old for allegedly stealing six metal pipes valued at K 1,500.

James Chapa was charged with a count of theft by servant for stealing six metal pipes, the property of Eureka Dairy Farms, on January 29, 2019.

When the matter came up for plea, Chapa pleaded guilty to the charge stating that he wanted to sell the metal pipes.

Magistrate Chibalo convicted Chapa accordingly upon his admission of the charge.

In mitigation, Chapa pleaded for leniency, saying he was remorseful.

However, magistrate Chibalo said having taken into consideration the mitigation, he sentenced Chapa to five years to deter would be offenders, especially that the offence was becoming prevalent.