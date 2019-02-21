C/Belt Expo set for Launch

The launch of the Copperbelt Investment Expo by Vice-President Inonge Wina has been set for March 2, 2019.

The organisers say a K10 million budget has been drawn to successfully host the event scheduled for June, 2019.

Copperbelt Province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe announced that the Investment Expo will be held under the theme “Broadening the Copperbelt Economy through Diversified Investment”.

Copperbelt Province, largely driven by mining activities, has been pursuing investments in other economic sectors such as Agriculture to promote economic diversification.

The province is expected to showcase small scale mining, agriculture, tourism, and forestry activities that have potential to attract investment.

Nundwe said several foreign countries have already shown interest to exhibit at the Expo.