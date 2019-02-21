CBU Staff Unions Oppose Meal Allowance Removal

Copperbelt University staff unions have demanded that higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo rescinds her decision to scrap meal allowances for students in public universities.

The Unions have said the decision is an abrogation of the provisions of the law under Section 24 of the higher education loans and scholarship Act of 2016.

In a joint statement issued today, the CBU Senior Administrative Professional and Technical Staff Union, CBU Academic Union and the CBU Allied Workers Union have stated that meal allowances to students were provided for in the Act of Parliament and therefore, neither a minister nor the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board had the power to abolish them.

The unions stated that the Minister of Higher Education can only abolish meal allowances legally through an appeal of the current Act which will require approval by Parliament and key stakeholders.

The unions demanded that the Minister should explain to the nation reasons for the pronouncement “than lying to the nation and media houses that government has no intention of abolishing meal allowances”.

They stated that as much as the extension of the loan scheme was welcome, it would still not be possible to cover all students as “government has lamentably failed to fund the existing public universities”.