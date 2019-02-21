EAZ Warns of Liquidity Crunch if Debt Servicing isn’t Well-managed

The Economics Association of Zambia has advised speedy implementation of mechanisms to boost the depleted foreign reserves that have increased the country’s vulnerability to stress shocks.

And the EAZ has advised the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to rethink its pricing and fuel procurement strategy to allow international price benefits to trickle-down to consumers.

The Bank of Zambia on Wednesday disclosed that Zambia’s foreign reserves have declined to $1.57 billion or one month and 24 days import cover, the lowest ever seen in 10 years, when the common rule requires at least a minimum of three months import cover.

The central bank also maintained the policy rate at 9.75 per cent, saying this was meant to boost economic growth.

The association, in a statement issued following the Bank of Zambia’s monthly briefing, stated that with debt service payments denominated in foreign currency, there is a possibility of high Open Market Operations (OMO) activity to manage local currency availability but warns that this trend, if not well managed, could lead to a potential liquidity crunch.

This, EAZ states, will impact the domestic credit market.

“The Association appreciates the frantic efforts to levitate the level of foreign exchange reserves to above 3- months import cover. Much as the Association recognises efforts to boost reserves through strategies such as remission of mineral royalty taxes in dollars directly to the tune of USD$109.6million directly to the central bank by the mines (the figure being from inception), the Association would like to encourage more avenues to boost reserves taking into account that foreign currency purchases (in excess of USD$346million in the period) continue to exceed the velocity of reserve build up. The Association recognises the Governors stance on including gold stocks to the international reserves to help address mismatch between dollar supply versus absorption highlighted,” stated EAZ national secretary Mutisunge Zulu. “The Association recognises that declining reserves (at USD$1.57billion as at Dec18) increases the country’s vulnerabilities to stress shocks. With debt service payments denominated in foreign currency, the Association foresees high Open Market Operations (OMO) activity to manage availability of the local currency. If not well managed this could lead to a potential liquidity crunch impacting the domestic credit market. The Association wishes to advise the fiscal authorities to expedite its sinking fund strategy in addition to a debt redemption strategy that will absorb the forested pressures that could potentially cause further dislocation in the macros.”

He has further advised the Energy Regulation Board “to rethink its pricing and fuel procurement strategy to allow for benefits of crude price bears to trickle to the markets to allow for reduction in international crude price to be reflected in fuel pump prices”.

“These methodologies have been effected in jurisdictions such as South Africa and Botswana where on a monthly basis pump prices are reviewed in line with oil price developments. Risks to growth threaten the nation’s attainment of its GDP target for 2019,” stated Zulu.