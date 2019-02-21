Health Minister Suspends Licentiate Exams

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has directed the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) to immediately suspend licentiate examinations recently introduced for medical doctors.

“The Policy…to introduce licentiate examinations for graduates from medical schools has been revisited and we have directed the Health Professions Council of Zambia to immediately suspend the licensure exams and immediately issue temporary licences of practice to the 200 doctors that have graduated so that recruitment of the 200 doctors commences immediately. So we are going to recruit in excess of 200 medical doctors,” Dr Chilufya said during a briefing today.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya has said the medical school at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital will have in excess of 5,000 undergraduate and post graduate students “at any given time”.

However, the University in Lusaka will have a 3,000 capacity while additional capacity will come from provincial campuses that will offer medical programmes on behalf of Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital.

“We currently have 200 specialists, but in four years, we will have an additional 500 specialists through the programmes being offered by Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital,” he said.