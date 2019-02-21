Kambwili Calls Dismissal a Joke

Chishimba Kambwili has called his expulsion from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a joke, saying a secretary general of a political party cannot fire a leader.

NDC secretary general Mwenya Musenge this morning said during a live programme on UNZA Radio that the party had decided to expel Kambwili, their consultant who was earmarked as presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections, for his racial remarks against an Indian employee of a construction firm.

But Kambwili, when asked to comment on his expulsion, said he did not want to discuss internal party matters in the press.

“…nobody has served me a letter of expulsion; nobody has communicated to me so why should I discuss internal political party matters to the press? Internal matters of political nature are discussed internally and anybody who goes to discuss such issues to the press is foolish,” said Kambwili, in apparent reference to Musenge, adding that he doesn’t mind having the issue go viral.

“I don’t want to discuss the issues pertaining to the NDC because the NDC has a central committee and it has its structures where issues are discussed. But away from the NDC; have you ever seen a situation where the Secretary General of an organization can expel the leader? What a joke!”