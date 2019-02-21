Kambwili Fired From NDC

Opposition National Democratic Congress has dismissed its consultant Chishimba Kambwili and told him to concentrate on his battles with the ruling Patriotic Front.

The NDC has made the decision following the former information minister’s racial remarks against an Indian working for a road construction firm, a scene that was recorded and circulated widely on social media.

Kambwili, the embattled Roan Member of Parliament, has been condemned for his remarks which the NDC, a party that identified him as its 2021 presidential candidate, has distanced itself from.

Speaking on a live programme on UNZA Radio this morning, NDC’s secretary general Mwenya Musenge said Kambwili’s conduct “is making the party look like a party of jokers, we are not racist, we are not xenophobic”.

He also said the party is surprised that Kambwili has not stepped down as Roan Member of Parliament even after being expelled from the PF, claiming this situation was affecting the NDC’s countrywide mobilization and recruitment of new members.

“I know he (Chishimba Kambwili) will go with a lot of followers but I don’t mind as long as the right thing is done. Even if it means Mwenya Musenge remaining with only the party certificate it is fine!” Musenge said.