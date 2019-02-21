Lusaka Hustle Back on Air

The controversial Lusaka Hustle Show is set to return to the airwaves today (Thursday) following the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA)’s lifting of its suspension from DSTv’s Zambezi Magic channel.

MultiChoice Zambia announced in a statement today that the IBA had viewed the content of upcoming episodes and cleared them for screening to the Zambian public.

“MultiChoice Zambia is thankful to the IBA Board for convening a multi-stakeholder forum to assess concerns about the Lusaka Hustle Show,” read a statement from MultiChoice.

“We are pleased to confirm the immediate lifting of the suspension and the Board’s confirmation that upcoming episodes contain no elements that violate any Zambia law. MultiChoice Zambia has engaged Zambezi Magic to resume scheduling of the dhow on Thursday, 21 February 2019.”

The Lusaka Hustle reality drew condemnation from some members of the public including, the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, that called for its ban for allegedly promoting homosexuality.

The show was banned over the character of Kuni, who is openly gay on the cast and was referred to as a woman by other actors on the show.

Kuni even proudly dons feminine attire without trouble.