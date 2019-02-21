Nathan Chanda Reconciles Kampamba, Rashida

Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda has facilitated the reconciliation between Kalulushi member of parliament Kampamba Mulenga Chewe and Kalulushi mayor Rashida Mulenga who have in the recent past been at loggerheads.

The two female leaders, who supported each other passionately during the 2016 general elections, could not met “eye to eye” after the Mayor was accused of mobilising members to unseat Kampamba in the next elections.

However, there was hope of reconciliation when Rashida attended Kampamba’s wedding and was seen as a starting point to the end of the differences, but it later turned out all that was for the cameras.

The two had even stopped working together for some time, leafing to divisions among party members in the structures.

This prompted Chanda and the entire provincial executive to visit the duo with a message of reconciliation.

Chanda urged the two leaders and members of the party, especially those in the structures, to put aside their personal differences and work together for the good of the ruling party.

Speaking when he addressed the provincial, constituency, district and ward officials at Kalulushi Secondary School hall, Chanda said the party’s focus should continue to be on strengthening all structures ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“We need to work together, there is no time for us to be bickering. The Mayor and the MP, people have reported that there is poor working relationship [between] you; people are asking that you work as a team in growing the party. And I want to assure everyone that we have engaged the two leaders and they are more than willing to work together in the interest of the party,” Chanda reported.

In response, Rashida said there was no individual who was bigger than the party and indicated that the differences that existed between her and Kampamba had been “buried”.

“…for the sake of the party, our fellow women, people of Kalulushi, the President, we cannot continue to disappoint you in the manner we have disappointed you,” said Rashida.

Kampamba, for her part, said Chanda’s reconciliation message was timely.

“Let us work together…at the end of the day, if I pull the mayor down, I will be pulling myself down and if I pull the provincial chairman down, I will be pulling myself down. No one has gone to election and won it alone, we will work as a team,” she said.