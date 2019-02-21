NDC Splits: Kambwili Remains Consultant, says party Veep

A clear division has now been laid bare in the opposition National Democratic Front following secretary general Mwenya Musenge’s expulsion of Chishimba Kambwili from the party.

What has gotten Kambwili in this predicament is a video clip that has gone viral in which he issued what have been termed racial remarks against an Indian employee of a construction firm whom he told to return to India than being in Zambia performing duties that Zambians could do.

The remarks have been widely condemned, forcing Musenge to announce Kambwili’s dismissal from the party.

However, NDC vice-president Joseph Akafumba has said Kambwili, who was earmarked as the party’s presidential candidate in 2021, remains the Consultant as there has not been any central committee meeting to expel or terminate his services.

At a media briefing at the NDC secretariat this afternoon, Akafumba said Musenge’s decision to expel Kambwili had no backing of the central committee and general membership of the opposition party.

“We would like to give the party’s position on the statement which has been attributed to our secretary general Mwenye Musenge. The statement made has no support of the Central Committee of the political party and the general membership,” Akafumba has said. “…we wish to state that an expulsion of any member of the party as a consultant, agents and others cannot and can never be done by any individual of the party but it is by the resolution of the full central committee of the party.”

He said the expulsion of Kambwili from the NDC was therefore “null and void”.

“The position of the party is that we are bound to follow the [party] constitution. Anything outside the provision of the [party] constitution cannot be supported by the party and it is an assault of the [NDC] constitution, rendering such an action null and void,” Akafumba declared.

And in relation to what have been termed racial remarks attributed to Kambwili, Akafumba said the party’s position was that the former information minister is not a racist “and he has never, in his life, been a racist”.

He said what drove Kambwili to say what was circulating in the video was his passion for the suffering poor and the unemployed youths.

“This therefore can be attributed to poor governance in this country which promotes foreigners to mistreat indigenous Zambians. It is not a secret that this country is facing huge unemployment levels among the youths ; therefore to see foreigners doing jobs generally undertaken by locals against huge unemployment is something that touched Kambwili,” said Akafumba.