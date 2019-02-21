PF MPs Shoot Down Motion to Restore Students’ Meal Allowances

PF members of parliament this evening overwhelmingly voted against a private member’s motion in Parliament that sought to have meal allowances for students in public universities reinstated.

Kapiri Mposhi member of parliament Stanley Kakubo had earlier presented the private member’s motion, urging the house to consider the plight of the vulnerable students and rescind its decision to scrap meal allowances in public universities.

“All the things that are working, including meal allowances at UNZA and CBU, must be replicated to other universities by government finding other funds, not cutting and chopping meal allowances,” Kakubo said.

Opposition members of parliament welcomed the motion and extensively deliberated on it while ruling party members defended the decision of higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo to scrap the meal allowances.

Acting higher education minister David Mabumba, who is also general education minister, told the House that the motion was “inappropriate” and intended to “incite the students”.

Mabumba said the motion was not in good faith because “the PF has been a friend of the student population”.

When the motion was put to a vote, 81 members of parliament voted against it while only 58 were in support.