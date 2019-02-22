Another Disaster: Mpika Road Washed Away

The Great North Road has been completely cut-off at Lifune Stream, Danger Hill area, 25 kilometres from Mpika town.

An Armco culvert between Mpika and Chinsali in Muchinga Province has been washed-away.

The trench is approximately 25 metres wide and 12 metres deep.

In a statement issued by RDA Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu, the damage was a result of flash floods being experienced in the area.

He said engineers from RDA were already on site to assess the situation with works expected to immediately commence.

RDA anticipates that light motor vehicles will start crossing today.

“A diversion will also be put up as another intervention for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and works will go on throughout the night…traffic going to Nakonde and Isoka must use Mpika- Kasama- Mbala-Nakonde road,” advised Ndhlovu.