Chingola Cops Nab ‘O Stars’ Gang

Police in Chingola have arrested six members of a gang commonly known as O Stars.

The gang members have been identified as Bwalya Chishimba, 19, Manix Kabamba, 27, Godfrey Kabamba, 20 and Kenneth Kiyombale, 22, of 47 Lukusashi Road.

Others are Kennedy Chishimba, 22, and Joseph Ngoma, 20 of 20 Mushimashi Road in Chikola Township, Chingola.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga said the gang is allegedly behind a spate of criminal activities in Chingola.

“…police swung into action and they were arrested on 20th February, 2019 around 03:00 hrs for various offences such as assault and unlawful wounding,” Katanga said and further warned that police will not sit idle and see people disregarding the law with impunity by engaging in such acts.

“We shall wipe out all criminals from the streets of Chingola. We need members of the community to co-operate with us and report all suspects to police.”