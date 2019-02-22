Chingola Man Kills Wife

A 31-year-old Chingola man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after a marital dispute.

Brian Kasongo is alleged to have beaten his wife to death.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga said the suspect was nabbed after the deceased was found with deep cuts in her right ear.

Katanga identified the deceased as Hellen Kunda, 34, of house number 37, Chiyago Township in Chingola.

She stated that the incident happened on Wednesday around 14:00 hours.

Katanga said body of the deceased is in Nchanga North Hospital awaiting postmortem while the suspect is detained and will be charged with murder.