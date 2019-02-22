Chinsali Deputy Mayor Loses Petition to Halt Elections

The Deputy Mayor of Chinsali has lost an application in the Constitutional Court in which he wanted the court to halt elections of Deputy Mayor and vice council chairperson scheduled for today, February 22, pending determination of the matter where he is challenging his eligibility to re-contest his position.

The applicant, Martin Chitondo, who sued the Attorney General, was seeking the interpretation of the Constitution to ascertain the legality of the elections for Deputy Mayor and vice Council chairperson scheduled for a later date than that of elections.

But Justice Mungeni Mulenga has dismissed the application on grounds that the matter was supposed to be commenced by way of judicial review proceedings and not through originating summons as the court cannot exercise its power under Order XV of the Constitutional Court rules.

She added that the applicant did not plead for the reliefs in the originating process.

Justice Mulenga has ruled that although she is of the considered view that this is apparently a deserving case in which to grant the interim order of stay, that would have been so if it were in the case of judicial review as the state proceedings Act does not allow for the same under originating summons.

In his application, Chitondo indicated that it would be in the interest of justice for the court to grant an order of stay of elections pending the determination of the matter and that if stay is not granted, he would be highly prejudiced and the matter before court would be rendered nugatory and a mere academic exercise.

But Justice Mulenga noted that the applicant forcefully argued that in the absence of the interim order of stay, the action will be rendered academic and his rights will be prejudiced as this is the matter for substantive consideration by the full court “and it is suffice to state that Constitutional Court Act and Rules have sufficient provisions to ensure that justice is done in deserving cases”.

“For the reasons stated, this application fails and is hereby dismissed,” she said.