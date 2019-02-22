Govt Backs AfDB’s Staple Crop Processing plan at Luswishi Farm Block

The Zambian government has supported the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s proposal to implement the Staple Crop Processing Zone at Luswishi Farm Block in Lufwanyama, an initiative expected to facilitate development of idle land into commercially viable farm operations.

The Zambian government declared its support for the project through the ministers of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme, agriculture’s Michael Katambo and Japhen Mwakalombe of Copperbelt Province.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of National Development Planning spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba.

The AfDB delegation led by Country Manager Manneko Mary Monyau made a presentation yesterday about the SCPZ for Luswishi Farm Block to the three ministers, permanent secretaries Chola Chabala and Mushuma Mulenga (both of National Development Planning), Songowayo Zgambo of Agriculture and other officials at the Ministry of National Development Planning.

AfDB Chief Agricultural economist Duncan Mwesige explained that the Staple Crop Processing Zone initiative was aimed at sustainable and balanced agri-industrialisation, promoting investments in the agriculture sector, enhancing rural livelihood opportunities, drive economic growth and reducing rural-urban migration.

“The proposed SCPZ is a timely initiative to create wealth, employment, food security and fits well with the new trends in developing sustainable technologies and innovative products to address the challenges posed due to rapid industrialisation and urbanisation and fast depletion of natural resources faced by the sector,” Mwesige explained and further called for private sector investment in the Staple Crop Processing Zone.

He said through the SCPZ, Zambia can develop a globally competitive agricultural industry, promote synergies and productive relationships between business enterprises and farmers.

Mwesige added that the SCPZ would assist in achieving the transformation of the agriculture sector and make Zambia one of the leading players in the global food markets and grow wealth for the farming community.

He further appealed to the Government to prioritise the tarring of the road leading to Luswishi Farm Block.

And Monyau congratulated the Zambian government for improving its AfDB portfolio that currently stands at 77 per cent.

Chiteme expressed government’s commitment to improve the welfare of the people, adding that initiatives like SCPZ were welcome to empower the masses.

He stressed that Farm Block development is one of the programme areas identified in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) to help accelerate economic diversification and job creation.

Chiteme said Farming Blocks were part of the strategies that support reduction of poverty and inequalities in the country.

He further noted that crop processing would contribute to government’s efforts to create jobs, food security and economic growth of the country.

And Katambo assured that his ministry would consider budget lines from which resources could be mobilised for government’s counterpart funding towards the SCPZ at Luswishi Farm Block.

Mwakalombe expressed gratitude that the project would contribute to food production and processing in the Province, which could even be supplied to other regions and neighbouring countries.

Mwakalombe said Copperbelt Province was diversifying its economy and would therefore lobby for the speedy implementation of the SCPZ at Luswishi Farm Block.