India to Train Selected Zambian Journalists

The Indian government has launched a programme that seeks to train Zambian journalists in convergent journalism.

So far, a journalist from ZANIS, Mike Munkombwe, is already in India for training at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) while Daily Mail’s Nancy Siame would join next month, both fully sponsored by the Government of India.

“India has opened up more opportunities for Zambian journalists to appreciate all spheres of the Asian sub-continent,” Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Mission in New Delhi Bangwe Naviley.

The Indian government has committed to train six Zambian journalists from public media institutions under the same programme, Kapijimpanga said when she met Choolwe Mweemba from Radio Christian Voice who has been sponsored by the Government of India to attend the Kumbh Mela, a religious event that has attracted millions of people who travelled to India for spiritual cleansing in selected rivers.

“Zambia is benchmarking from events such as the Kumbh Mela because tourism booms during the event thereby boosting figures in terms of transport, food and accommodation fares,” High Commissioner Kapijimpanga said.

She said she was also happy to note that Mweemba would have a rare chance to get a photo with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mweemba is among 200 people from across the world taking part in the Kumbh Mela in India.