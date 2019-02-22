Mentally Challenged Woman Murders Mother

A 78-year-old woman of Petauke district has been murdered by her 51-year-old mentally challenged daughter.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident and named the deceased as Catherine Phiri of chief Mumbi’s area of Petauke District who has allegedly been murdered by her biological daughter reported to be a mental patient.

She said the incident happened between February 20 and February 21, 2019 in chief Mumbi’s area.

Katongo said the suspect has been identified as Rosemary Phiri.

“Before her death, the victim narrated to members of the public who found her with deep cuts on the head and fractured left hand that her daughter was the one who injured her.

The victim died before she could be rushed to the hospital,” she said.

Katongo said police found the victim already dead when they visited the crime scene.

“The suspect was picked and she is detained in police custody for the offence of murder. The body of the deceased person is in Petauke District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial. Initial investigations have revealed that the accused person is a mental patient and has been staying with the deceased person. However, no medical documents have been availed to police,” she said.