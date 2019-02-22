Parliament Adopts New High Court Judges

Parliament has supported and adopted President Edgar Lungu’s appointment of eight judges of the High Court.

The eight are Chief Resident magistrate Kenneth Mulife, Commissioner of Lands Wilfred Muma, Abanaya Patel (State Counsel), Registrar of the Commercial Court Coren Zimba, former Supreme Court Senior Research Advocate Ruth Hachitapika, Evaristo Pengele , Bonaventure Mbewe, an in-house counsel, and Kazimbe Chenda, former partner of Simeza Sangwa and Associates.

The support and adoption comes after the house heard the report of the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to scrutinize the presidential appointment of the said nominees to serve as judges of the High Court laid on the table of the House on Wednesday.

Kabwe Central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube moved the motion which was seconded by his Gwembe counterpart Malungo Chisangano and supported by various members of parliament, among them Gary Nkombo of Mazabuka Central and Lupososhi’s Lazarous Bwalya Chungu.

Ngulube, who was the chairperson of the committee, told the house that nominees were supported owing to their requisite competence, experience and disposition for appointment as judges of the High Court.

He added that all witnesses equally supported the appointments, noting that the nominees possessed vast experience in adjudication and were “very hard working”, although queries were raised over Muma.

Some witnesses questioned his ability to diligently perform the functions of the High Court judge when he had shown “lack of respect for the law by disobeying a court order” granted by the High Court and had been cited for contempt in respect of the matter of Miriam Nkomoka, who sued Chisamba District Council, Commissioner of Lands and the Attorney General in her capacity as Chieftainess Mungule.

He, however, said the committee noted that although there were contempt proceedings against Muma, the matter arose from the decision of the Office of the Commissioner of Lands and not in his personal capacity.

“…additionally, the committee notes the contempt of court proceedings were erroneously commenced against the nominee in his personal capacity,” Ngulube said.

He further said the committee also questioned Patel’s ability to serve as judge of the High Court considering her Indian nationality, but it was noted that the Constitution does not bar a non-citizen from serving in that position.

Ngulube told first Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala that the committee therefore wished to ratify the appointment of the nominees .

Chisangano, who seconded the appointments, commended the appointing authority because the team was a combination of practitioners from both the private and public sectors and this would ensure the bench had a varied blend of experience .

She, however, informed the House that the Judicial Complainants Commission was not consulted during the appointment process and only became aware of the appointments when invited to appear before the committee.

Chisangano added that the Commission is constitutionally mandated to receive, hear and determine complaints against judicial officers and it is imperative that it is consulted prior to the appointment of any judicial officer to the superior court .

She said the committee recommended that in future, the Judicial Service Commission should work closely with the Judicial Complainants Commission in selecting judicial officers for appointment to the superior courts.

And Nkombo, who also supported the report on the presidential appointment of the eight nominees, described the report as “very clear and straight”.

He said the nominees must, however, know that they had been nominated to the bench because of their professional conduct.

He has recommended that in future, people with physical disabilities should have a fair share to serve as judges.

Nkombo also appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to expeditiously grant citizenship to Patel so that she could be adjudicating on matters in a fair manner without the fear of being deported .

And Chungu also supported the appointment of the nominees without reservations.