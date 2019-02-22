PF Rubbishes Interference Claims in NDC ‘Drama’

The Patriotic Front says it does not interfere in “professional agreement and disagreements” between political parties and their members.

There has been speculation that the Patriotic Front is behind the purported expulsion of Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba from the National Democratic Congress by the party’s secretary general Mwenya Musenge.

According to a Tweet by University of Zambia lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, President Edgar Lungu had sent emissaries to Kambwili and Musenge to ask them to rejoin the party.

But Kambwili refused, Dr Sishuwa claims, while Musenge accepted, hence the confusion in the NDC.

However, PF media director Sunday Chanda has responded to Dr Sishuwa’s claims, saying the ruling had nothing to do with the confusion in the NDC.

“A rumour monger manufactured at oxford university claims via Twitter that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF have something to do with the Ping Pong between one Secretary General and a given political consultant,” stated Chanda in a brief statement circulated to the media.

“We wish to distance the Party from such junta rumours. We do not interfere in professional agreements and disagreements between political parties and their hired consultants.”