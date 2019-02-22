SIDA Injects $50m in Africa’s Off-grid Energy Access

The Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has invested $50 million towards increasing off-grid energy access in Africa.

Following successful implementation of the Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia (BGFZ) project and Sweden’s investment in small-scale energy services in Zambia, the concept is now being expanded – to Burkina Faso, Liberia and Mozambique.

BGFZ has exceeded the expectations by far, it has been said.

So far, 450,000 people have gained access to electricity, which is twice as many as planned for the time being.

By 2021, 1.6 million Zambians are expected to have gained access to affordable and sustainable electricity for the first time.