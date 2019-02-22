Tourism PS closes Ndola Casino

The Ministry of Tourism has closed Jacaranda Royal Casino in Ndola for operating illegally.

Tourism and arts permanent secretary Reverend Howard Sikwela has warned that his Ministry would not hesitate to close Casinos operating illegally in the country.

Speaking at his office on Thursday, Rev. Sikwela told Journalists that the Casino was served with the notice and purpose of closure prior to the operation.

And Rev Sikwela said the 20 per cent monthly service charge that casinos were paying to the tourism department will now be paid to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), according to a statement issued by tourism and arts public relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.

He urged casino operators to be in touch with the revenue authority for any clarifications on how to go about the payments at ZRA.